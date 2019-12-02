Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cocaine powder. narcotics drug drugs generic
Cocaine powder. narcotics drug drugs generic
News

Pair face court over 12kg cocaine allegations

Liana Turner
2nd Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of two men charged over the alleged supply of a large amount of cocaine has pleaded guilty to his charges.

But the other is expected to face trial to defend the allegations.

Scott Christopher Pritchard, 37, of Bogangar, appeared before Lismore Local Court by video link on Wednesday.

His solicitor, Erin Hoile, entered a guilty plea on Pritchard's behalf to one count of supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

The court heard that charge related to the supply of 12.4kg of cocaine at Cudgera Creek on the Tweed Coast on April 3.

Ms Hoile said her client would, however, argue that he didn't have full knowledge of the quantity of the drug involved.

Co-accused Jasper Nash, 33, from Homebush West, has meanwhile pleaded not guilty to supplying a large commercial quantity of cocaine at Wardell on the same date.

Police will allege Mr Nash met with another man in Wardell while Pritchard was later stopped by police on the Tweed, and was found with a large amount of cocaine in his vehicle.

Mr Nash is expected to be arraigned before Lismore District Court on February 5 next year before defending the charge at trial.

Neither Mr Nash nor Pritchard made any application for bail.

Pritchard will go before the District Court for the first time on February 3.

cocaine drug supply lismore local court northern rivers crime northern rivers drugs
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mobile service to assist locals with Centrelink, Medicare

        Mobile service to assist locals with Centrelink, Medicare

        News THE Australian Government's Department of Human Services' mobile centre will be on the Coffs Coast this week to provide locals easy access to crucial resources.

        PHOTOS: Harwood crash the Rebels' party in big away win

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Harwood crash the Rebels' party in big away win

        News BOTH sides came into the match with their tails up.

        Fundraiser launched to assist local banana growers

        premium_icon Fundraiser launched to assist local banana growers

        News THE page is aiming to raise $50,000 for the banana industry.

        Friday's rain brings end to Coffs' six week dry spell

        premium_icon Friday's rain brings end to Coffs' six week dry spell

        News RESIDENTS delight as rain hits the Coffs Coast.