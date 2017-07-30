Pair charged over pharmacy break and enters

POLICE have charged a man and a woman over a pair of pharmacy break and enters on the Coffs Coast.

About 9.30pm on Thursday, a pharmacy on Park Beach Rd, Coffs Harbour was broken into when the offenders attempted to steal a large amount of pharmaceutical drugs but fled the scene empty handed.

Less than four hours later a pharmacy on Bowra Street in Urunga was broken into and a large amount of pharmaceutical drugs were stolen.

Police started an investigation and on Saturday afternoon executed a search warrant at a home on South St in Urunga.

During the search police allegedly recovered a large quantity of pharmaceutical medicines.

A 24-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were arrested at the address.

They were taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and both charged with two counts of aggravated break and enter.

They were both granted conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on August 21.