Pair charged following pursuit

CAUGHT: The driver, a 22-year-old man, was charged with nine offences. TREVOR VEALE

Two men have been charged following a pursuit in Casino last night.

Just before midnight officers from Richmond Police District initiated a pursuit after sighting an unregistered Holden Commodore allegedly being driven erratically through intersections at Casino.

Police will allege the occupants of the Commodore repeatedly threw objects at the police during the pursuit.

Road spikes were successfully deployed by officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol, on the Bruxner Highway near Casino.

The three occupants of the Commodore attempted to flee the area on foot, however were arrested by police and taken to Lismore Police Station.

During the arrest, a male Senior Constable, suffered an injury to his hand and was taken to Lismore Base Hospital for treatment.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, was charged with nine offences;





Drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous

Police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously

Negligent driving

Exceed speed greater than 45km/h

Use class A vehicle with unauthorised number plate affixed

Destroy or damage property

Use vehicle on road or road related area m/v tax not paid

Cause or permit use of unregistered vehicle on road

He was granted conditional bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court on Monday 13 May 2019.

One of the passengers, a 21-year-old man, was charged with three outstanding warrants, two outstanding property-related offences and three other offences;





Intentionally throw object at vehicle/vessel risk safety

Destroy or damage property

Resist officer in execution of duty

He was refused bail to appear at Lismore Bail Court today.

The second passenger, another 21-year-old man, was released pending further inquiries.