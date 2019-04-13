Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAUGHT: The driver, a 22-year-old man, was charged with nine offences.
CAUGHT: The driver, a 22-year-old man, was charged with nine offences. TREVOR VEALE
News

Pair charged following pursuit

Amber Gibson
by
13th Apr 2019 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two men have been charged following a pursuit in Casino last night.

Just before midnight officers from Richmond Police District initiated a pursuit after sighting an unregistered Holden Commodore allegedly being driven erratically through intersections at Casino.

Police will allege the occupants of the Commodore repeatedly threw objects at the police during the pursuit.

Road spikes were successfully deployed by officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol, on the Bruxner Highway near Casino.

The three occupants of the Commodore attempted to flee the area on foot, however were arrested by police and taken to Lismore Police Station.

During the arrest, a male Senior Constable, suffered an injury to his hand and was taken to Lismore Base Hospital for treatment.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, was charged with nine offences;

  •  
  •  
  • Drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous
  • Police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously
  • Negligent driving
  • Exceed speed greater than 45km/h
  • Use class A vehicle with unauthorised number plate affixed
  • Destroy or damage property
  • Use vehicle on road or road related area m/v tax not paid
  • Cause or permit use of unregistered vehicle on road

He was granted conditional bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court on Monday 13 May 2019.

One of the passengers, a 21-year-old man, was charged with three outstanding warrants, two outstanding property-related offences and three other offences;

  •  
  •  
  • Intentionally throw object at vehicle/vessel risk safety
  • Destroy or damage property
  • Resist officer in execution of duty

He was refused bail to appear at Lismore Bail Court today.

The second passenger, another 21-year-old man, was released pending further inquiries.

bruxner highway casino pursuit richmond district police
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    GO TIME: Service centre officially unveiled

    premium_icon GO TIME: Service centre officially unveiled

    News FOLLOWING a nine month construction phase, the South Coffs Service Centre was 'officially' opened on Saturday morning.

    • 13th Apr 2019 1:16 PM
    AFL North Coast welcome new partner

    premium_icon AFL North Coast welcome new partner

    News FOOTY code bring on board a well-known local brand.

    Skydiving into the history books

    premium_icon Skydiving into the history books

    News MARLEY Nolan-Duncan is a trailblazer in the skies.

    Missing man found safe and well

    Missing man found safe and well

    News PETER Hile has returned home.