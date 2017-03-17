28°
News

Baden Bond: Man and woman charged with toddler's death

Thomas Chamberlin, The Courier-Mail | 16th Mar 2017 7:33 PM Updated: 17th Mar 2017 5:58 AM
Baden Bond was last seen at his home at Woodridge, south of Brisbane, in March 2007.
Baden Bond was last seen at his home at Woodridge, south of Brisbane, in March 2007.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A MAN and woman have been charged with murder after police appealed for information into the disappearance of toddler Baden Bond, who vanished a decade ago.

A 43-year-old Woodridge woman and a 49-year-old man from Toormina, in NSW, have each been charged with murder.

Two people were arrested on Thursday.

They are both due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

It will be alleged 22-month-old Baden was killed sometime between March 26 and May 17 at Woodridge or elsewhere in the state of Queensland.

Baden Bond was last seen at his home at Woodridge, south of Brisbane, in March 2007.
He was last seen at his home at Woodridge, south of Brisbane, in March 2007.

Last nights arrests came after detectives made a public appeal for information on Tuesday.

Pair arrested over toddler's disappearance

Earlier, the Courier-Mail reported Baden was in the care of his parents at the time of his disappearance and there were no records of him attending any school or medical appointment from that time.

His family left Queensland and moved to New South Wales in August 2007.

In January last year, a magistrate in a northern NSW town hearing a case involving the family asked of the whereabouts of the boy.

The parents, who have a number of children, told the magistrate he had gone to live with relatives in another part of the state.

Repeated attempts by police to verify their story failed to find any trace of the boy.

Queensland police began digging up the backyard of the Wagawn St property in Woodridge last year.

Bones found at the property are still being forensically examined and police say it will take a few months to determine if they are human.

"We are treating this as a homicide," Homicide Squad Detective Inspector Damien Hansen said yesterday.

"I ask any person who has any knowledge of what occurred to Baden or any knowledge of Baden's demise to contact Crime Stoppers."

Det Insp Hansen said the boy's family had given police a "number of versions" but none had led to the boy.

"We have searched every possible location for Baden," he said.

"They have given us those versions, that he is with relatives, that he is with different people, but certainly all our investigations have proven negative."

News Corp Australia

Topics:  baden bond editors picks

Baden Bond: Man and woman charged with toddler's death

Baden Bond: Man and woman charged with toddler's death

A MAN and woman have been charged with murder after police appealed for information into the disappearance of toddler Baden Bond, who vanished a decade ago.

Ripped for Ocean Run

RUNNING MAN: Woolgoolga local Rodney Koopmans enjoying the sunshine on a previous Great Ocean Run.

Runners put their fitness to the test.

Why are we so behind the times?

It's legal in New Zealand already and Australia is calling for a vote ...

CEOs call on government for action on same sex marriage plebiscite

Celebrating the century

Ernest Selwyn Hedditch turned 100 earlier this week.

1917 was just the beginning

Local Partners

Farmers' skills flourish through workshops

Farmers on the North Coast have received support for their agricultural production systems with workshops held in the Hastings, Nambucca and Dorrigo areas.

Local youth mental health on the agenda

New campaign, funding and a headspace outreach service for the Nambucca Valley have been announced.

New campaign, funding and a headspace outreach service for Nambucca

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Have dinner with a wizard of the willow

Sir Viv Richards.

Sir Viv Richards speaking at Coffs Harbour Racing Club on Saturday.

Classical sounds of fine music

Rhapsody at the Gallery.

Experience intimate first hand classical opera voices.

Dame Julie Andrews in Queensland for My Fair Lady

SHE'S not the Queen but Dame Julie Andrews Brisbane visit is almost like a royal tour.

Video shows Prince William gyrating with blondes

What will Kate think? The Prince can be seen in the background with his hand on a woman's waist.

“It’s safe to assume that Kate will be far from happy about this.”

Todd Sampson puts his faith in science to the test

Todd Sampson in a scene from the TV series Todd Sampson's Life on the Line.

Gruen favourite creates another science series that’s fun to watch.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Celeb chef and MKR judge Colin is coming to the Coast

The MKR judge is heading back to the region for a good cause

Money raised at the event will go to Rally for a Cause.

Elton John concert's good for business

Carole Henry with her extra Elton John tickets that she plans to put towards an accommodation package.

Many accommodation providers are already sold out.

Umbilical Brothers put their spin on Disney stories

The Umbilical Brothers star in the new season of the children's TV series The Book of Once Upon A Time on Disney Jr.

COMEDY duo joins new season of The Book of Once Upon A Time.

&quot;True Elegance &amp; Style&quot;

54 Kratz Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $749,000

Elevated among the trees in a serene and picturesque cul-de-sac setting, this prestigious home provides a lifestyle of unrivalled luxury and sophistication with...

A home with a heart-lifting vista on 2,813m2 block...

160 Gaudrons Road, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $579,000 ...

This welcoming home boasts a beautiful mountain view with ocean glimpses that will lift your spirits and a quiet location that promises a life of peace and...

Calling all Investors!!

1 Stableford Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 1 $449,000

After a lovely investment property in a CBD location with a fabulous tenant already in place, then look no further. This home has been tastefully updated and with...

Better than new! Better not wait!

135 Shephards Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $599,000 ...

Why go through the hassle and time of building when all the hard work has been done for you...this home offers you the opportunity to just move straight in and...

Much more than you expect!...

749 Valery Road, Valery 2454

Residential Land 0 0 $650,000

Set amongst an idyllic 40ha (100 acres)approx. bush block (with good cleared areas) meandering creek, rainforest, fabulous trails and tracks for walks, horse...

Absolutely stunning home with amazing views...

157 North Island Loop Road, Upper Orara 2450

House 4 2 3 $759,000 ...

This unique property speaks for itself, perfectly located only a 15 minute drive to Coffs Harbour centre, and only 20 minutes away to the Airport, Beaches...

Stunning home with everything at your doorstep...

299 Sawtell Road, Boambee East 2452

House 5 3 8 $579,000 ...

Walking upstairs into this beautiful renovated home your eyes light up. Open plan design, modern kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, large walk-in...

Amazing views - approx 1193m2...

65a Vera Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $439,950

Sitting in the sought after family area of Vera Drive, this full brick, four bedroom home ticks all the boxes. Relax in the breeze on the huge entertaining deck...

Quality build in premier location...

42 Kratz Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $945,000 ...

Secluded from the street, elevated and offering commanding aspect and hinterland views, this new to the market property offers privacy, size, and quality of...

Beautiful Diggers Beach...

1/2 Langley Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 2 $690,000 ...

Surrounded by parkland and only a short stroll to beautiful Diggers Beach this tastefully renovated duplex offers location, lifestyle and luxury. Upstairs you're...

Costs rise to own and rent

COSTS RISE: Affordability has decline for renters and owners.

Housing affordability declines for owners and renters

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

It's all you love about Sawtell

SAWTELL LIVING: This character cottage offers the Sawtell village lifestyle.

Live the beachside village lifestyle Sawtell offers

Coffs gets "off the plan” savvy

SOLD: The Botanica North project is one of many to have sold off the plan on the Coffs Coast in recent times.

Buyers are bucking a regional trend and buying off the plan

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!