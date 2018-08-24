Pair arrested after stealing motorbikes from dealership

Searches of two Coffs Harbour homes have turned up several stolen goods.

Searches of two Coffs Harbour homes have turned up several stolen goods. Trevor Veale

TWO people have been arrested after police discovered stolen motorbikes, washing machines, alcohol and more during a search of two Coffs Harbour homes.

Just before 9.30am on Tuesday, two motorcycles were stolen from a dealership on Isles Dr.

It's alleged a man and woman drove to the store in a stolen van before taking the motorbikes, which were on display at the time.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and commenced an investigation.

Following inquiries, police executed search warrants at the homes on Kurrajong and Beryl streets.

Police seized the two bikes, along with the washing machines, alcohol and other items all alleged to have been stolen.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at the Beryl St home and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

He was charged with a string of offences including robbery in company, dishonestly obtain goods by advantage, deal with proceeds of crime (x3), and possess prohibited weapon.

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

A 38-year-old woman was arrested at the Kurrajong St home and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where she was charged with break, enter and steal, assault police, hinder police and other offences.

She was given bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on September 19.