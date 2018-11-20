‘No more pain my beautiful Paige’

A FIVE-year-old girl who defied the odds for more than a year after being diagnosed with brain cancer has died.

Paige Skarratts of Pimpama died on Monday - three days shy of her sixth birthday.

Just six days ago, the Skarratts family broke the news that they were expecting a son next month.

Paige at mum Tania and dad Jacob’s wedding at Lady Cilento Children’s Hospital in Brisbane.

Her parents Jacob and Tania Skarratts left a short but touching tribute on her Facebook page, Love & Hope 4 Paige.

"May you have peace and no more pain my beautiful Paige," the post read.

Paige Skarratts completed a six-week course of radiation in March this year.

"My only wish would be that it was me and not you who had to be taken from this world.

"Unfortunately I do not believe in God, but I do believe that you will be back and I know that you will always be in my heart.

Paige Skarratts on the Gold Coast Bulletin’s front page in October 2017.

"Through it all you still smiled and fought like the Wonder Woman I know that you are.

"Love you miss Paige Skarratts forever and ever."

Last year Paige, who is also survived by younger sister Imogen, was diagnosed with brain cancer and had a tumour the size of a lemon.

Paige with Arlo the cat.

After being told she would not survive for more than a week, her parents decided to make her dream come true - of becoming a flower girl at their wedding.

In a story that touched the hearts of the nation, within 24 hours they had made Paige's dream come true by marrying at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

Paige with father Jake.

Five weeks later, Paige was still fighting and was well enough to return to her Pimpama home.

She even met Santa at Christmas before completing a six-week course of radiation treatment earlier this year.

Throughout the past 15 months, the community have rallied around the Skarratts family donating more than $76,000 to help them.