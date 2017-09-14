23°
Page MP: Why I support burka ban

VOTE EXPLAINED: Nationals Page MP Kevin Hogan took to social media why he voted to ban facial coverings at the Nationals annual conference at the weekend.
Keagan Elder
by

FEDERAL Member for Page Kevin Hogan took to social media to explain why he voted in favour of banning full facial coverings at the Nationals conference in Canberra last Sunday.

"It was to ban full facial coverings in certain public places. Many countries have already done this, including Germany, France and Belgium, to name a few,” Mr Hogan wrote on Facebook.

He wrote the ban would have included full face helmets, bandanas and burkas in certain public spaces.

"Given the importance of facial recognition technology in criminal investigations, this is a public safety issue. For banks, service stations and other such places, it is an important safety issue,” he wrote.

He wrote the ban would exclude wearing facial coverings for worship or safety reasons.

The motion was put forward by Queensland MP George Christensen but narrowly voted down 55-51.

