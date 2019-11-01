Page MP Kevin Hogan supports press freedom

Page MP Kevin Hogan has responsed to the #Righttoknow campaign launched this week, which is a result of all Australia's major media organisations uniting to take a stance to call for reforms to protect public interest journalism in Australia.

Page MP Kevin Hogan has responsed to the #Righttoknow campaign launched this week, which is a result of all Australia's major media organisations uniting to take a stance to call for reforms to protect public interest journalism in Australia. Matt Taylor GLA271118MAGI

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has backed the current #righttoknow campaign for press freedom, talking up an inquiry into the issues raised within it before Parliament.

Launched this week, the campaign is the result of all Australia's major media organisations uniting to take a stance to call for reforms to protect public interest journalism in Australia.

Making up the coalition is the ABC, Nine, News Corp, SBS, The Guardian, and journalists' union the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA).

The Australian media has long been concerned to ongoing threats to journalism, but two police raids earlier this year threw the issue into the public spotlight.

Echoing the focus of the campaign, Mr Hogan said guaranteeing press freedoms was a cornerstone to a free and democratic society.

"We all need to be vigilant in protecting these freedoms. We have referred the issues raised in this campaign to the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security," he said.

The committee will hand down their report on November 28 and have received 61 submissions and held four public hearings.

"We commissioned the inquiry because that is the best way to afford all parties an open say on this issue. They are due to report on 28 November 2019. I await that report with interest," he said.

When the campaign dropped, The Northern Star Editor David Kirkpatrick wrote on the issue, highlighting the fact that press freedom was also a regional-based issue.

"Regional journalism is also under threat, stymied by red tape, threats of legal action and witch hunts against whistle blowers who talk to us," he said.