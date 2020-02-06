Menu
The deputy prime minister Michael McCormack visits local MP Kevin Hogan at Lismore.
Politics

Page MP gets a promotion

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
6th Feb 2020 11:34 AM
LOCAL member Kevin Hogan has been promoted to assistant minister to the deputy prime minister Michael McCormack as part of a reshuffle of the Coalition cabinet.

Humbled by the promotion, which will cover the areas of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, Mr Hogan said he was still committed to his local area.

"My first priority will always be, as the Member for Page," he said.

"Without the support of our community, I would not have the opportunity to serve and represent us.

"I am grateful to have been given this new role."

The reshuffle came after the resignation of then Nationals deputy-leader Bridget Mckenzie from the frontbench and deputy position as part of the fallout of the "sports rorts" scandal.

Former Minister Matt Canavan also resigned from the front bench, after he publicly backed a challenge for the National Party leadership by former leader Barnaby Joyce.

Mr Hogan's promotion to the executive is one of many promotions for the backers of Mr McCormack including MP Andrew Gee who became a full ministry overseeing regional education, as well as assistant minister for trade.

