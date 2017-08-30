Paedophile fight: 'Adults, children and animals' at risk

A DEPRAVED sex monster who is due to be released on parole would pose an "imminent'' risk to the public if he was let loose on the streets, ­officials have warned.

The state government has now launched an unprecedented legal fight to keep the state's sickest paedophile ­behind bars.

The 31-year-old high risk sex offender, who cannot be named, was due to be let out of prison three days ago. But the NSW Supreme Court was told he would be an "imminent" risk to "adults, children and animals" if he was allowed his freedom.

The last time he was free in 2011, the predator lived in a Criminal Justice Program residential centre under the strictest and most intensive supervision ever imposed in the state outside a jail.

That centre at Woolgoolga has refused to have him back after he revealed his sick fantasies to kill all the other ­inmates and the staff, then kill the wives of staff members and ­defile their bodies.

