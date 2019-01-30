Paedophile fails to report access to social networking site

Menu
Convicted child sex offender failed to report Facebook account
30th Jan 2019
A CONVICTED child sex offender pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after failing to report he had access to a social networking site.

Bradley Huntsmore Simpson was charged with one count of failing report he had a Facebook account in 2017.

Mr Simpson's defence lawyer told the court he took full responsibility and has relieved his Facebook account.

The defence said the 62-year-old former secondary school teacher described his incarceration of 14 years, as making him a bit like a cave man in regard to technology.

According to the defence, Mr Simpson had a level of uncertainty about what amounted to a social networking site and had never had a Facebook account in the past.

It was noted as Mr Simpson's Facebook account used his full name, he was not trying to be deceitful.

Mr Simpson was fined $400 and was told to educate himself on the parameters of his reporting conditions.

