‘Paedophile-basher’ bikie fronts cameras – but not court

NOTORIOUS outlaw bikie Bradley Daniele has attended, but not faced, court in Adelaide over his alleged prison bashing of a child sex offender.

On Thursday, Daniele sat waiting outside the Adelaide Magistrates Court room where his first appearance for an alleged assault upon Hamzeh Bahrami was scheduled to be heard.

However, when the matter was called on just after 10am, his lawyer told the court Daniele was not present.

The Rebels member - who told his social media followers he would attack paedophiles "over and over again if I had the chance" - had left the building and headed down Gouger St.

He stopped briefly at a coffee shop and a travel agency before being approached by the media for comment.

"Why don't you go chase some paedophiles?" he said as he headed into the Central Market.

Bradley Daniele surrounded by reporters on Gouger Street after leaving Adelaide Magistrates Court on Thursday 14 November 2019. Photo AAP.

Daniele, 26, has yet to plead to one basic count of assault.

Prosecutors allege he launched a frenzied attack upon Bahrami, lasting several seconds, in the showers of the City Watch House.

Bahrami has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl whom he lured into a Blair Athol Reserve toilet block in April.

A video of the incident shows a police officer deploys pepper spray into the stall before the assailant, alleged to be Daniele, stumbles away holding his eyes.

The video shows that man calmly laying down on the floor as more police enter the room.

In the footage, Bahrami remains standing but clutches his face.

Daniele was charged and the video made its way online, quickly drawing hundreds of positive responses.

In turn, Daniele took to social media to thank "everybody for the kind messages and support" and insisting he was "a good person".

"One thing I will not stand for is kids being abused physically or mentally and I will do this over and over again if I had the chance," he wrote.

"I think its time people stop judging bikies and people to worry 'bout the real issues in life like getting pedos off the street... if I go to jail for this I will not lose any sleep.

"I'm only trying to spread the word about making the streets safe, so kids can go to the playground without having to be scared of bad things happening."

On Thursday, Daniele's lawyer told the court his client had been summonsed over the incident - which means he did not have to appear in person so long as he was legally represented.

He asked the case be adjourned for him to obtain instructions, and the matter was remanded until January.