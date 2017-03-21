Paddon gets new right hand man

NEW TEAM: WRC driver Haydon Paddon (right) will have Seb Marsgall calling the pace notes later in the championship.

WRC star Hayden Paddon has confirmed that Britain's Seb Marshall will replace John Kennard as his new co-driver.

A day after the announcement that Kennard would step down after 12 years alongside his fellow Kiwi, Paddon revealed on social media that 27-year-old Marshall would be his replacement.

Kennard's final rally with the Hyundai Motorsport squad will be Neste Rally Finland (July 27-30). Marshall will take over for the final four rounds of the WRC season, beginning with ADAC Rallye Deutschland (August 17-20)

Marshall partnered Australian champion Molly Taylor for several seasons before joining Kevin Abbring in 2014 in the European Championship. The pair joined Hyundai Motorsport in 2015 but Marshall stepped down as the Dutchman's co-driver at the start of this season.

He has been working with Paddon during testing and the pair will compete together for the first time at next week's non-championship Rallye Sanremo in Italy in an i20 R5.

Paddon is using the asphalt event as preparation for the fourth round of the WRC, the Che Guevara Energy Drink Tour de Corse a week later.

"It will be a good opportunity to get some more mileage on Tarmac on very twisty and demanding roads that are similar to Corsica,” Paddon said.

"With Seb sitting in the car with me, it's also a chance for us develop our partnership with an eye on the future.”

The World Rally Championship will return to Coffs Harbour for a sixth time when the Kennards Hire Rally Australia is held in the region from November 16 to 19.