Paddle your way through Coffs Coast paradise

EXPERT TOUCH: Nobody knows Coffs Coast Indigenous history as well as Uncle Mark Flanders.

EXPERT TOUCH: Nobody knows Coffs Coast Indigenous history as well as Uncle Mark Flanders. leigh Jensen

EXPLORING the Aboriginal culture of the Coffs Coast's beautiful waterways these holidays is one time you won't be up the creek without a paddle.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) ranger-guided Paddle Our Parks program gets people including families safely out on the water to enjoy the unspoilt splendour.

NPWS ranger and Gumbaynggirr Elder Mark Flanders said the Coffs Coast boasts some of the cleanest and most scenic coastal waterways in the state.

"Paddle Our Parks is a great way to get out there on the water and explore these sparkling gems,” Uncle Mark said.

"It is wonderful to watch the joy in people's faces as they push off from the bank and suddenly find themselves drifting over sleepy stingrays, schools of mullet or waving beds of sea grass.

"We provide the canoes and all the safety gear, show you the abundant wildlife and we may even give you a tow with the electric motor if you get tired on the paddle back.

"I look forward to sharing some of the rich Aboriginal cultural values of these beautiful waterways, and we might even find some tasty bush tucker along the way.”

The starts with an exploration of Corindi River on Saturday, January 20, followed by some quiet delving up Moonee Creek on Saturday, February 3.

Tours run approximately three hours and the costs are $40 adults, $15 children and $95 for a family of two adults and two children.

Book on 13000 PARKS or visit www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/things-to-do