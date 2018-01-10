Paddle into our paradise

VENTURE into the Coffs Coast's rich Aboriginal culture with Paddle our Parks tours exploring our most pristine waterways.

National Parks and Wildlife Service Aboriginal Ranger and local Gumbaynggirr Elder Mark Flanders said the Coffs Coast boasts some of the cleanest and most scenic coastal waterways in the state.

"Paddle our Parks is a great way to get out there on the water and explore these sparkling gems,” Mr Flanders said.

"It is wonderful to watch the joy in people's faces as they push off from the bank and suddenly find themselves drifting over sleepy stingrays, schools of mullet or waving beds of seagrass.

"We provide the canoes and all the safety gear, show you the abundant wildlife and we may even give you a tow with the electric motor if you get tired on the paddle back.

"I look forward to sharing some of the rich Aboriginal cultural values of these beautiful waterways, and we might even find some tasty bush tucker along the way.”

The NPWS Paddle our Parks program starts with an exploration of Corindi River on Saturday, January 20, followed by a tour up Moonee Creek on Saturday, February 3.

To book, phone 13000 92757 or visit www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/things-to-do.

Tours go for about three hours. Costs are $40/adults, $15/children and $95/families.