Paddle in memory of a community champion

WATER SPORTS: The Red Rock/Corindi Surf Life Saving Club is hosting the annual Bruce Green Memorial Fundraiser Paddle next weekend.

Club members are asking the public to save the date, January 26, and join in a family-friendly paddle on the Corindi River from the boat ramp to Jew Fish Point.

All paddlers will enjoy a free sausage sandwich and drink on completion of the paddle.

The entry fee is $20 a person. Please note children must be registered with a responsible paddling adult. All canoe/kayak and ski paddlers are required to wear a life jacket.

Why name the fundraiser after Bruce Green?

Bruce Green was a respected, dedicated member of the Red Rock/Corindi SLSC from 2008-2014, he was a mentor to young and older members alike. He was consecutively awarded the Most Patrol Hours award.

In 2014 he died in an accident and is greatly missed by his club and community.

Join in at Red Rock Reserve where you can enjoy a sausage sizzle and raffles.

All money raised will go to Red Rock Corindi SLSC.