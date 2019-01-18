Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNITED: The Red Rock/Corindi Surf Life Saving Club.
UNITED: The Red Rock/Corindi Surf Life Saving Club.
Sport

Paddle in memory of a community champion

18th Jan 2019 2:03 PM

WATER SPORTS: The Red Rock/Corindi Surf Life Saving Club is hosting the annual Bruce Green Memorial Fundraiser Paddle next weekend.

Club members are asking the public to save the date, January 26, and join in a family-friendly paddle on the Corindi River from the boat ramp to Jew Fish Point.

All paddlers will enjoy a free sausage sandwich and drink on completion of the paddle.

The entry fee is $20 a person. Please note children must be registered with a responsible paddling adult. All canoe/kayak and ski paddlers are required to wear a life jacket.

Why name the fundraiser after Bruce Green?

Bruce Green was a respected, dedicated member of the Red Rock/Corindi SLSC from 2008-2014, he was a mentor to young and older members alike. He was consecutively awarded the Most Patrol Hours award.

In 2014 he died in an accident and is greatly missed by his club and community.

Join in at Red Rock Reserve where you can enjoy a sausage sizzle and raffles.

All money raised will go to Red Rock Corindi SLSC.

coffs coast corindi red rock surf life saving
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Trust announce who's getting what

    premium_icon Trust announce who's getting what

    News More than $100,000 will head to various local organisations thanks to the fundraising efforts of the Pink Silks Trust.

    • 18th Jan 2019 2:28 PM
    UPDATE: Motorcycle involved in fatal crash wasn't registered

    premium_icon UPDATE: Motorcycle involved in fatal crash wasn't registered

    News Emergency services rushed to the scene but couldn't save the man.

    Jetty Strip's new tourist potential

    premium_icon Jetty Strip's new tourist potential

    News Major developments planned for popular precinct.

    Smoke haze blows south from bushfires

    premium_icon Smoke haze blows south from bushfires

    News A very high fire danger is in place as firefighters monitor blazes