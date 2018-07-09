Packed agenda for this week's council meeting

LOCAL AUTHORITY: Five things going before Coffs Harbour City Council this week.

FIVE points of business to be discussed at tomorrow's Coffs Harbour City Council meeting.

Arts and cultural development grants

The applications are in and now council will decide which projects will share in the $37,400 Arts and Cultural Development Grant Program.

A total of $69,273 was requested through the program so council will have to make some tough decisions on which projects get the green light.

From short films and concerts through to art exhibitions and workshops the applications reflect the diversity of creative talent alive and well across the Coffs Coast.

The Arts and Cultural Development Grant Program is a key action outlined in the Creative Coffs - Cultural Strategic Plan 2017-2022.

The annual program is designed to support the enjoyment of a rich cultural life within the Coffs Harbour Local Government Area for all people to access and participate in regardless of age, cultural background, education or social status.

Projects must have a strong arts, cultural and community benefit that is clearly identifiable and where possible quantifiable with some measures of success.

Bunker Cartoon Gallery licence agreement

The Bunker Cartoon Gallery Inc has managed the gallery on behalf of council under a licence agreement that terminated on June 30.

Up for discussion will be the recommendation to enter a further two-year licence while further planning occurs for the gallery asset.

The Bunker is approximately 75-years-old and requires significant asset maintenance to enable it to continue as a gallery and community space, given it was not purpose built for this use.

It has always been identified that a significant amount of building maintenance was to be programmed into maintenance schedules and budgets.

Maintenance for the building has been allocated in the 2018/19 financial year pending the outcome of the licence renewal.

Dump points for recreational vehicles

Councillor John Arkan has given notice of his intention to move a motion that council receive a report from staff in regard to the current situation in relation to dump points for recreation vehicles in the local government area.

Public dump points offer a place for caravanners to dispose of grey and black water, as well as sewage waste.

Specifically, Cr Arkan would like information on the current availability of dump points; any additional locations that could be suitable for dump points; any source of funding that may be available for the installation of new dump points; and the possibility of the local government area being included in an RV friendly town status.

Status report on flooding risks

Council will hear an update on the progress of flood mitigation at three locations: The Combine Street/Azalea Avenue Precinct, The Middle/Chinamans Creek area and Gundagai Street.

The reports will look at the actions which have been taken or are currently underway, and the future actions which are required.

Status of large lot residential investigation area

Councillor Arkan has put a question on notice in relation to the status of the Korora/West Sapphire/Moonee large lot residential investigation area.

He has asked if an update can be provided as to the status of the work carried out so far as per the February 8 council resolution on the matter, and for an indication as to the next step in the process.