Highway reopened after rolled trailer blocks traffic

DIVERSIONS PLACED: The Pacific Hwy northbound has been closed at the Englands Rd/Stadium Drive roundabout. Diversions are in place.
Keagan Elder
by

UPDATE 1.45PM: THE Pacific Hwy has been reopened after a trailer being pulled by a furniture removal truck rolled on the Englands Rd/Stadium Dr roundabout.

Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol Sergeant Jarrod Langan said there were fortunately no injuries after the truck, loaded with furniture, failed to negotiate the roundabout at about 12.06pm.

The rolled trailer blocked both northbound lanes of the highway.

A crane and a heavy-duty tow truck was used to clear the highway.

Sgt Langan said traffic was clearing.

He said it was a reminder drivers of heavy duty vehicles needed to take caution on that "notorious roundabout".

ORIGINAL 1.02PM: THE Pacific Hwy has been closed in the northbound direction after a truck crash on the Englands Rd/Stadium Dr roundabout.

Diversions are in place but are unsuitable for B-doubles, which are being parked.

The diversions are being routed through Englands Rd, Isles Drive which rejoin the highway.

 

Northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway are closed at Englands Rd.
Motorists could also use Stadium Dr and Hogbin Dr to travel north.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution and use diversions.

For the latest, visit livetraffic.com.

