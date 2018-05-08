Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Halfway Creek: Ute and truck accident
News

PACIFIC HIGHWAY: Truck flipped, ute smashed

Jarrard Potter
by
8th May 2018 9:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A UTE has lost its front bumper and a truck and tipper flipped after they made contact with one another at the corner of Parker Road and Pacific Highway, Halfway Creek this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 8am this morning, including a Hazmat crew after an oil spill was reported coming from the truck. 

Map of how the event unfolded
Map of how the event unfolded

It is believed the initial collision occurred at the corner of Parker Road and Pacific Highway, followed by a second crash site a few hundred metres north with the truck's second trailer flipping over.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured with reports that both drivers were able to exit their vehicles following the incident. 

In the meantime, northbound traffic has been reduced to one lane while the remaining emergency services remove the overturned truck.

Photos
View Gallery
accident clarence valley crash pacific highway truck ute
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Coffs Harbour Bypass start and completion dates

    premium_icon REVEALED: Coffs Harbour Bypass start and completion dates

    News Here's the official timeline given to construction of the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass.

    What does the highway bypass mean for the property market?

    premium_icon What does the highway bypass mean for the property market?

    Property Will highway works mean doom or gloom for real estate?

    Crime rate in town 'too low' for 24-hour policing

    Crime rate in town 'too low' for 24-hour policing

    News Hot topics discussed at Coffee with a Cop event.

    He's the man to listen to, he sees the most crashes

    He's the man to listen to, he sees the most crashes

    News A tow truck driver's view on what the bypass will mean for Coffs.

    Local Partners