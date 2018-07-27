Pacific Highway traffic delays continue

Truck crash at Glenugie on Thursday, July 27 at approximately 5am

Truck crash at Glenugie on Thursday, July 27 at approximately 5am Frank Redward

MOTORISTS are urged to exercise caution on the Pacific Highway today and plan their trips, north of Coffs Harbour, with a truck accident continuing to have a bearing on traffic.

Northbound traffic has been diverted around the crash site south of Grafton at Glenugie.

That comes after almost nine hours of the Pacific Highway section being closed.

Motorists continue to be diverted via the Old Pacific Highway approximately 11km south of Grafton as RMS crews clean up the debris.

The crash happened around 5am.

Meanwhile, a truck driver has undergone mandatory testing following this morning's truck crash south of Coffs Harbour.

A northbound b-double left the roadway on the Pacific Highway just past the Englands Rd/Stadium Dr roundabout around 2.30am.

The heavy vehicle careered off the road from the northbound lanes and through a roadside reserve.

Police said the truck and its trailer have then swerved back across the northbound lanes and careered through the highway median strip.

After crossing both of the southbound lanes the heavy vehicle has then left the roadway coming to rest in a causeway below the southern lanes just past Cunningham's fruit stall.

Police are investigating both accidents.

Police are investigating an accident that saw a northbound b-double leave the Pacific Highway south of Coffs Harbour this morning. Matt Deans