Changed traffic conditions on Pacific Highway between Boambee and Korora.
Pacific Highway roadworks affect Mid North Coast

Rachel Vercoe
7th Feb 2020 10:30 AM
ESSENTIAL maintenance work will be carried out on the Coffs Coast along the Pacific Highway, affecting traffic.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions next week on the Pacific Highway between Boambee and Korora for work to be carried out between the Sawtell Road interchange and the intersection with Old Coast Road.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane for repairs to the road surface and maintenance of speed cameras, to provide improved safety for all road users.

To minimise impact to motorists, work will be carried out between 7pm and 6am from Tuesday, February 11 to Friday, February 14, weather permitting.

Traffic control and reduced speed limits will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

Coffs Coast Advocate

