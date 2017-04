HIGHWAY REOPENED: The Pacific Hwy was reopened at Nambucca Heads after a multi-vehicle crash.

THE Pacific Hwy has reopened at Nambucca Heads following a crash involving several vehicles.

The highway was closed in both directions due to the crash near Rutland St.

Diversions were put in place but have since been lifted. Traffic remains very heavy in the area.

Motorists should continue to allow plenty of extra travel time.

For the latest traffic information visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.