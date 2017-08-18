Pacific Highway delivers North Coast job boom

The Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway duplication is set for completion in 2020.

A WAVE of North Coast roadbuilding jobs and investment is continuing, with another major contract awarded to deliver a section of the Pacific Highway upgrade between Woolgoolga and Ballina.

He said a Seymour Whyte Limited-Ostwald Brothers joint venture would deliver a 35-kilometre section of the upgrade between Glenugie and Tyndale.

"This is great news for our community. This pipeline of contract awards means there are about 2,500 direct jobs and 7,500 indirect jobs expected to be supported across the Woolgoolga to Ballina section by the middle of next year," Mr Hogan said.

"Most of the road building, bridges, piling and concrete supply contracts have now been awarded for the 155-kilometre Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade and we are on track to open to traffic by 2020."