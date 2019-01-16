Pacific Highway crash: Traffic affected in both directions

UPDATE, 7.45am: A SPOKESMAN from Ambulance NSW spokesman said two road crews attended the single car crash on the Pacific Hwy.

"We were called to the incident at the intersection of Pacific Hwy and Nortons Rd at New Italy around 6.15am today," he said.

"Two ambulance crews attended the scene and assessed the single person in the vehicle."

He said it appeared the driver did not sustain any injuries and did not require transportation to hospital.

"Police are still on scene," he said.

Original story: THERE are moderate delays on the Pacific Highway at New Italy this morning, after a car crashed into the centre median barrier.

A spokesman from the Transport Management Centre said the crash happened around 6.30am near New Italy Rd.

"Motorists are getting around the crash by using the breakdown lane, but there are moderate delays in the area," he said.

"Traffic is affected in both directions."

It is not known at this stage whether anyone involved in the crash was hurt.

Emergency services and the RMS are at the scene.