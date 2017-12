CHANGED CONDITIONS: Traffic conditions on the Pacific Hwy at Halfway Creek will be changed on Friday.

TRAFFIC conditions on the Pacific Highway at Halfway Creek will be changed this Friday.

The changed conditions between Range Rd and Grays Rd are to allow all highway traffic to be moved onto the new southbound lanes.

Signs will be in place warning motorists of changed conditions on Friday.

