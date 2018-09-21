PACIFIC HIGHWAY: Changed traffic conditions

Slow lane closures will be in place while the work is carried out

Slow lane closures will be in place while the work is carried out Trevor Veale

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on the Pacific Highway in Coffs Harbour for maintenance work to be carried out.

Slow lane closures will be in place while the work is carried out, which will involve repairing guardrails at a number of locations in Coffs Harbour and surrounds.

To minimise the impact on motorists work will be carried out between 6pm and 6am from Monday, September 24 and will take four nights to complete, weather permitting.

Work will be carried out at the northbound on-ramp from Lyons Road in Bonville and the northbound on-ramp from Sawtell Road at Boambee.

In Coffs Harbour, work will be carried out north and southbound 550 metres south of Englands Road, north and southbound at the Englands Road roundabout, and southbound 300 metres south of Cook Drive.

Work will also be carried out on the southbound lane near the West Korora Road intersection and the southbound on-ramp at Ballards Road in Valla.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

