Pacific Highway changed traffic conditions put in place

DELAYS are to expected on the Pacific Hwy next week as works begin to improve road safety.

From Monday, work will be carried out over three nights if weather permits between Champions Ln and Florence Wilmont Dr at North Macksville.

To reduce the impact on motorists work will be carried out between 7pm-6am.

Every effort will be made to reduce noise but residents are expected to expect work associated noise.

Lane closures and reduced speed limits will be in place on the Pacific Hwy.

Road users are asked to follow instructions and keep to speed limits.

Motorists may experience delays of up to five minutes and should allow extra time to reach their destination.

Up to date information will be displayed on electronic message signs on roadsides.

For the latest traffic updates, phone 132 701 or visit www.livetraffic.com.