Pacific Bay Resort is now in new hands

Bonville Golf Resort yesterday completed the sale of the former Novotel Pacific Bay Resort.
Matt Deans
BONVILLE Golf Resort has now taken possession of the village centre of the former Novotel Pacific Bay Resort.

The sale was completed yesterday, after the centre's closure on Friday.

Management are now planning to reopen Charlie's restaurant and bar with a new menu soon, focussing on modern Australian cuisine with an Italian influence.

Bonville Golf Resort's Brad Daymond said discussion are being held with owners of apartments in the complex including representatives of the strata body and the owners association.

"This will be critical in preserving the resort's capacity to host major events and use its outstanding conference facilities, in addition to providing regular income to apartment owners who are part of the proposed new letting pool," Mr Daymond said.

 

"We are very hopeful the Pacific Bay Resort will soon be operating at full capacity with the good will and support of the apartment owners, the employees, the Coffs Harbour Council, the local business community and the people of Coffs Harbour, many of whom are involved in the tourism industry directly or indirectly.

"One of our most immediate issues is the reduction in the number of rooms available to the resort operator as a result of the activities of a number of competing internal rental pools.

"We are looking at this problem carefully."

 

Bonville Golf Resort is planning to bring functions and conferences back to the former Pacific Bay Resort site in 2018.
