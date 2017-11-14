Menu
Login
News

Pacific Bay Resort has sold

Pacific Bay Resort has been purchased by Peter Montgomery, owner of the Bonville Golf Resort.
Pacific Bay Resort has been purchased by Peter Montgomery, owner of the Bonville Golf Resort. Trevor Veale
Matt Deans
by

COFFS Harbour's Pacific Bay Resort has been sold following an announcement by the AccorHotels Group that the Novotel hotel will close in January.

The beachfront property has been purchased by interests of Peter Montgomery, who has had a long association with the resort.

"We hope that we will be able to bring all of the parties together in order to reopen the resort as soon as possible after the proposed closing date," Mr Montgomery said.

"We are well aware of the importance of the accommodation pool of rooms to the local tourism industry.

"We will attempt to use some of the expertise of our team at Bonville Golf Resort, led by its manager Brad Daymond.

"We will also be attempting to preserve as many jobs as possible, but much needs to be done before the proposed closing date."

The Novotel Hotel will close on January 20, the AccorHotels Group has advised The Advocate.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  coffs harbour pacific bay resort peter montgomery purchase resort sale

Coffs Coast Advocate
M-Sport plans full throttle attack on Coffs

M-Sport plans full throttle attack on Coffs

The M-Sport team could be forgiven for a slight drop in intensity this week for the Kennards Hire Rally Australia. But there won't be.

Winner of fuel voucher is pumped

GO FOR MILES: Pauline O'Carrigan is the happy winner of the $500 fuel card.

Lucky winner of $500 fuel voucher.

Four locals hit the rally road

Mal Keough and Pip Bennett will have their Datsun 1600 roaring around the forest roads this weekend in the Kennards Hire Rally Australia.

Four local entries in Rally Australia - car No's 68, 81, 93 and 123.

Waiting for a forever home

DJ is up for adoption at RSPCA Coffs Harbour.

ARE you looking for a new four legged member of the family?

Local Partners