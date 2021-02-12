Pace Stick ready to rumble for $150,000 purse

Kyle Wilson-Taylor rides Pace Stick to an easy win in Race 2 a the Clarence River Jockey CLub

PACE Stick is back on his favourite surface and drawn to win Saturday’s $150,000 Northern Rivers Racing Association Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) at Coffs Harbour.

The four-year-old son of Jet Spur has won three of his nine starts and in his only two runs on his home track the gelding has won one and finished second.

He’s won almost $60,000 in his short career and can add to that when star apprentice Kyle Wilson-Taylor jumps him from barrier seven.

He is a $10 pop on TAB Fixed Odds and his trainer, Brett Dodson, thinks he has a great chance despite not having the best lead-up to the CC Qualifier.

“He’s a proven class runner,” Brett Dodson said.

“He will be rolling along, up there.”

Brett Dodson said his gelding missed a vital lead-up race at Newcastle when his race was abandoned recently.

“We did trial him and he trialled well,” he added.

“He’s a fresh horse,” he said of a horse who races best after a little break.

Even when he went for a recent spell that was just a month and he maintained some “residual fitness” from his previous preparation.

“He’ll run well,” Dodson predicted.

“He’s proven himself at Coffs, only had the couple of starts but won his maiden here by panels and also won a trial by panels and just got nutted here at the Coffs Cup meeting in a handicap.”

While he thinks Pace Stick can lead and win he’s also mindful of just how open a race it is.

“Anything can happen in these big races,” he said.

It’s going to be a big day for Brett too.

He’s got eight runners on the big day where there are six Showcase support races worth $30,000 and a $40,000 Showcase Country Maiden.

Brett has two starters in that Country Maiden – Blackwater Bronn and Full Press.

“They’re both chances,” he said.