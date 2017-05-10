P-plate driver's defensive skills avoid crash

P-plater's defensive driving avoids crash: A p-plater's defensive driving avoids crash after being cut-off at the last minute.

P-PLATE drivers often collectively get a bad wrap on the roads.

We all know the commonly spoken about stereotypes of provisional drivers being young and daring, or hoons, inexperienced, unaware of the road rules or regularly driving too fast or driving too slow.

But here's vision of one p-plater driver in Coffs Harbour, who should be commended for their actions, in defensive driving that prevented an accident.

We are told by a reader with a dash mounted camera that the close call happened at the intersection of Albany and Dalley St on Monday during the morning rush to work after the school drop-off.