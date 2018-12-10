P-plater drunk behind the wheel

A TEENAGE driver was caught by Coffs Harbour police drunk behind the wheel of a vehicle, with two passengers on board.

The 19-year-old male from Toormina, was stopped by officers on Saturday at 3.20am, due to his manner of driving in Amaroo Crescent, Toormina.

Police said the man was subjected to a breath analysis which proved positive.

The driver was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was submitted to a breath analysis.

Police said the teenager returned a high range blood alcohol content reading of 0.201.

Provisional licence holders are restricted to a zero alcohol level.

Police said at the time of the offence, the teenager had two passengers, an 18-year-old female and a 20-year-old male seated in the rear seat of the vehicle.

The driver was charged with driving with the High Range PCA.

He is due to appear in the Coffs Harbour Local Court January 14.

His driver licence was confiscated and he was issued a suspension notice.