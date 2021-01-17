P-plater drink driving with kid in car crashes leaving servo

The man was granted conditional bail to appear in court on February 15.

A provisional driver has been charged after he was allegedly caught drink-driving with a child in the car, following a crash on the Mid North Coast today.

At about 9.30am (Sunday January 17), officers from Mid North Coast Highway Patrol were called to Smith Street, Kempsey, after reports of a crash.

Police have been told a Nissan Pulsar allegedly crashed into the back of a Nissan Murano, while attempting to exit a petrol station, causing minor damage to both vehicles.

A nine-year-old boy in the Pulsar and the four occupants of the Murano were uninjured.

Officers subjected the Pulsar driver to a breath test, which returned a positive result. Checks revealed the man's provisional licence was suspended.

The driver - a 30-year-old man - was arrested and taken to Kempsey Police Station, where he allegedly returned a breath analysis reading of 0.202.

The man was charged with drive with High Range PCA and drive while licence suspended.

The South Kempsey man was granted condition bail to appear before Kempsey Local Court on Monday February 15.

A child at risk notification has been made.