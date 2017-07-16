P-Plater caught well over limit

Police allege a provisional licence holder recorded a breath analysis of 0.192 in Coffs Harbour last night.

A PROVISIONAL licence driver is set to face court after allegedly being caught in Coffs Harbour last night with a high level of alcohol in his system.

Just before midnight police noticed a Holden Cruze travelling along Lyster Street with the hazard lights on.

The vehicle was stopped and police spoke to the driver, a 23-year-old man, before he underwent a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result.

He was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he underwent a breath analysis, which returned a positive result of 0.192.

The man, who had his licence suspended, was granted bail and is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday, August 7.