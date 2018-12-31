Menu
Police are urging motorists to be cautious when driving this festive season.
Crime

P-plater caught driving 170km/h while on drugs

JASMINE BURKE
by
31st Dec 2018 12:30 PM | Updated: 5:48 PM
A TWENTY-one year-old male will front court after he was caught driving 70km/h over the speed limit while under the influence of drugs.

Richmond Police District will allege at about 11.15 pm last night a yellow Holden Commodore was detected at 170km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Bruxner Highway at Alstonville.

Inspector David Vandergriend said the vehicle was stopped by police, and the driver - a P2 license holder - had a negative breath test but produced a positive roadside drug test.

They were arrested and taken to Ballina Police Station where they returned a positive secondary sample.

He was issued with a court attendance notice to attend Ballina local court.

