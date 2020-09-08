P-plater caught doing 65km/h over at Urunga

Police are pleading with drivers to slow down after a man was allegedly caught doing more that 65km/h over the speed limit.

The man was seen by Coffs/Clarence police around 8pm last night while they were conducting stationary speed enforcement northbound on the Pacific Highway at Urunga.

The 32-year-old, driving a gold Mitsubishi Verada, was allegedly clocked at 175km/h in a 110/km/h section of highway.

After stopping the vehicle the P1 licence holder was issued with a Penalty Infringement Notice for exceed speed limit over 45km/hr, fined $2,520 and six demerit points. His licence was also suspended.

Just days ago there was a crash involving four cars on the Pacific Highway

Coffs-Mid Coast Traffic Inspector, Peter McMenamin, said this sort of behaviour is not only reckless but potentially deadly.

"To date in the Coffs/Clarence and Mid North Coast Police Districts, 13 people have lost their lives in 2020 - while less people have been moving around the state due to the pandemic, traffic in Northern NSW will only increase as the weather warms up.

"You may have driven these roads for years, but that is no excuse - drivers forget that they are in control of a high-powered machine which can be deadly.

"Always drive to the conditions and within your limits, never have distractions around you, and never drive tired or impaired. School holidays are just around the corner, we need to drive to survive - do not race to your destination, it will still be there when you arrive," Insp McMenamin said.