Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Rocket Man early? Teen's turbo-charged motorway missile

28th Aug 2019 1:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A P-PLATER had a costly start to his morning after he was caught travelling more than 50km/h over the speed limit by a police officer on his way to a Sunshine Coast Road Safety Week event.

Police said the officer pulled over on the Sippy Downs on ramp at 7am to observe traffic travelling along the Sunshine Motorway and detected a blue sedan being driven at 168km/h in a 100km/h zone.

The officer from the Nambour Road Policing Unit immediately followed the vehicle and recorded a further speed detection of 150km/h.

BUSTED: The P-plater was caught allegedly travelling more than 50km/h over the speed limit on the Sunshine Motorway. Photo: Queensland Police
BUSTED: The P-plater was caught allegedly travelling more than 50km/h over the speed limit on the Sunshine Motorway. Photo: Queensland Police

The driver, an 18-year-old man from New South Wales, was issued a $1245 fine for high range speeding and had his licence suspended for six months.

To add to his woes, he was fined a further $215 for failing to correctly display his P-plates, which were partially obscured by the front and rear number plates.

The matter occurred just prior to the officer attending a special event at a local primary school to educate children about the importance of road safety during Road Safety Week.

p-plater queensland police service road safety week scd crime speeding
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Coaches pick Premier League Team of the Year

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Coaches pick Premier League Team of the Year

    News WITH the Premier League finals about to commence, we thought it was the perfect opportunity to look back at the players who set the competition alight in 2019.

    Game over for feral deer

    premium_icon Game over for feral deer

    Politics Feral deer now in the scopes of hunters on the Coffs Coast

    Fears boat ramp plans will be put on back burner

    premium_icon Fears boat ramp plans will be put on back burner

    News A SPANNER has been thrown into the works in what was thought to be a straight...

    How drug overdose 'crisis' is affecting Northern NSW

    premium_icon How drug overdose 'crisis' is affecting Northern NSW

    Health Australia's overdose problem is worsening, says drug research body