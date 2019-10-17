Menu
Crime

P-plater blames speed on being tailgated in roadworks zone

Liana Turner
by
17th Oct 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:56 AM
A MAGISTRATE has allowed an appeal against the Roads and Maritime Service's disqualification of a P-plater's licence.

The young driver faced Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Defence solicitor Natasha Wood told the court her client was being tailgated and became flustered, speeding above the 60km/h road limit zone.

He had been clocked exceeding that limit by more than 10, but less than 20km/h.

Magistrate Jeff Linden allowed the appeal.

"I have some sympathy for people in roadworks areas where the signs are partly covered, fully covered and there's no work going on at all," Mr Linden said.

lismore local court northern rivers crime
