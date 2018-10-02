Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man charged with high range PCA, possessing drugs after highway accident.
Man charged with high range PCA, possessing drugs after highway accident. Trevor Veale
News

P-plater, 40, charged over highway crash

2nd Oct 2018 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with high-range drink driving following a car accident in Coffs Harbour.

The 40-year-old red P-plater was driving a white Subaru station wagon along the Pacific Hwy when he allegedly crashed at low speed into another vehicle at a set of red lights.

According to police the man then proceeded to drive into a nearby shopping centre carpark where he collided with a garden bed.

Police attended the scene where the man was subject to a roadside breath test, returning a positive result. A breath analysis returned a result of 0.261 grams of alcohol per 210 litres of breath.

Police also found the man was allegedly in possession of cannabis.

He has been charged with High Range PCA and possess prohibited drug.

He was given bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on October 22.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Northbound 4WD rolled across highway lanes

    premium_icon Northbound 4WD rolled across highway lanes

    News Woman freed and rushed to hospital after vehicle rollover on the Pacific Highway.

    Renewed calls for Great Koala National Park

    premium_icon Renewed calls for Great Koala National Park

    News Claims current plans will not save NSW's koala population.

    Person trapped in vehicle rollover on Pacific Highway

    Person trapped in vehicle rollover on Pacific Highway

    News Emergency services are responding to a person trapped crash.

    Police release details in hunt for flasher

    Police release details in hunt for flasher

    Crime Act allegedly occurred last month on beach

    Local Partners