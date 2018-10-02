P-plater, 40, charged over highway crash

A MAN has been charged with high-range drink driving following a car accident in Coffs Harbour.

The 40-year-old red P-plater was driving a white Subaru station wagon along the Pacific Hwy when he allegedly crashed at low speed into another vehicle at a set of red lights.

According to police the man then proceeded to drive into a nearby shopping centre carpark where he collided with a garden bed.

Police attended the scene where the man was subject to a roadside breath test, returning a positive result. A breath analysis returned a result of 0.261 grams of alcohol per 210 litres of breath.

Police also found the man was allegedly in possession of cannabis.

He has been charged with High Range PCA and possess prohibited drug.

He was given bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on October 22.