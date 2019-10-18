Menu
READY TO STRIKE: The North Coast Thunder under-9s team.
Oztag rolls back into town

Sam Flanagan
18th Oct 2019 12:53 PM
THE best Oztag players aged 8-17 have just commenced their biggest event of the year, the Junior Australian Championships, at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

More than 90 teams from across the eastern seaboard are taking part in the event, with 26 fields in use within both the stadium and the adjoining leisure park.

The North Coast Thunder have nine teams in the tournament, including the under-15 girls side who won their division at the state cup earlier this year.

Their pool at the nationals is a strong one, featuring the Junior Vipers, Stingrays, West Sydney Tigercubs and the ACT.

All of the Thunder sides have been training hard in the lead up to the tournament so will be intent on securing success in their own backyard.

Pool games wrap up Saturday with finals to be held on Sunday.

Visit oztag.com.au for more information and a full draw.

