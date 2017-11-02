Sport

Oztag confirms Coffs as its home town

4 X 4: Four Oztag tournaments will be played in Coffs Harbour each year for the next four years after Coffs Harbour City Council and Australian Oztag signed off on an agreement this afternoon.
Brad Greenshields
by

FOUR more years!

It's not just a term for returning American presidents, it's also a phrase they might be shouting in the halls of Coffs Harbour City Council's chambers after a lucrative agreement with Australian Oztag was signed this afternoon.

Australian Oztag has reached an agreement that will see Coffs Harbour host NSW Junior State Cup, NSW Senior State Cup, National Junior Championships and the National Senior Championships from each year until 2021.

The Australian Senior Oztag Championships are set to start at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium and surrounding Sport and Leisure Park fields tomorrow but tournament director Bill Harrigan had his eyes set further into the future as he signed the documents.

"I am absolutely delighted to continue the fantastic working relationship we have with Council and the Coffs Harbour community, through continuing to host our four major events here," Mr Harrigan said.

"We've not found a better regional venue in either NSW or Queensland. The fields are always in immaculate condition and the grass surface is like running on carpet in the Stadium and on the outside fields."

Coffs Harbour City Council's general manager Steve McGrath and Mayor Cr Denise Knight put pen to paper with Australian Oztag tournament director Bill Harrigan to bring four Oztag tournaments to Coffs Harbour each year until 2021..
Figures released from the last financial year reveal that the last four Oztag events in Coffs Harbour attracted more than 13,000 players and 22,000 spectators.

The players and supporters who came for the tournaments stayed for nearly 100,000 nights in total, which adds up to a $15m annual economic benefit to the community.

Council's general manager Steve McGrath said Coffs Harbour and Australian Oztag have built up a strong working relationship over more than a decade.

"We have been fortunate to work very positively with Bill Harrigan and his team over many years and the confirmation of future competitions is testament to our city's ability to host major events that attract thousands of visitors," Mr McGrath said.

"This latest agreement further strengthens C.ex Coffs International Stadium's reputation as one of Australia's leading regional venues.

"We'd like to thank the business community and the entire Coffs Coast region, for continuing to roll out the welcome mat for Oztag and its visitors."

Coffs Harbour Mayor Councillor Denise Knight is thrilled to have locked in the events for an extended period as well as next year's massive Oztag event that will bring the world to Coffs Harbour's doorstep.

"We've been looking forward to welcoming the Tag World Cup in 2018 for the first time and knowing that four major Oztag competitions will remain in Coffs Harbour for the next four years is fantastic news," Cr Knight said.

