Oztag battle to be head of state

LARGE THRONG: The NSW Senior State Cup which starts in Coffs Harbour on Friday will boast 189 teams. Brad Greenshields

WHICHEVER Oztag teams claim the Men's Open and Mixed Open crowns at this weekend's Senior State Championships held in Coffs Harbour will certainly deserve it.

There's 28 teams in the Men's division and more than 30 playing in the mixed competition.

To be named number one in such large fields will be a title worth remembering.

The sheer weight of numbers at an Oztag event in Coffs Harbour shouldn't be a surprise though.

For more than a decade now Bill Harrigan has been coming to C.ex Coffs International Stadium as a tournament director and throughout that period he's never been backward in coming forward to tell anyone who'll listen how popular Oztag will become.

The evidence of how right he is is in the figures.

When play kicks off at the Stadium and surround Sport and leisure Park fields on Friday, there will be more than 3,000 players from 189 teams taking on the best players in NSW.

With age divisions from the 20s all the way up to the the seniors and masters, play over the three days will see particpants aged from 15 to 65.

In fact this year a lot of the age groups have needed to be split into two divisions