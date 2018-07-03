Oz Group announces a new CEO

Federal Minister for Industry and Science Ian Macfarlane, former Norco CEO Brett Kelly and Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker.

Federal Minister for Industry and Science Ian Macfarlane, former Norco CEO Brett Kelly and Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker. Gemima Harvey

AFTER a rigorous selection process, the Oz Group Board has announced the appointment of Brett Kelly to the position of chief executive officer.

Brett heads up the local Coffs Coast co-op bringing a substantial background in retail, operational and business management over the past 25 years.

Over the course of his career he has held a number of CEO and senior management roles.

Brett's most recent role was that of CEO for Norco Cooperative a position he has served in for the past nine years.

During Brett's time at Norco the Cooperative doubled in size and became a market leader as a farmer owned co-op.

"We welcome Brett on board and look forward to the continued success and grwoth for our farmer-owned cooperative,” Oz Group chairman Gurmesh Singh said.

"The 2018 season is expected to be another great season with production likely to increase over last year's figures,” he said.