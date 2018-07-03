Oz Group announces a new CEO
AFTER a rigorous selection process, the Oz Group Board has announced the appointment of Brett Kelly to the position of chief executive officer.
Brett heads up the local Coffs Coast co-op bringing a substantial background in retail, operational and business management over the past 25 years.
Over the course of his career he has held a number of CEO and senior management roles.
Brett's most recent role was that of CEO for Norco Cooperative a position he has served in for the past nine years.
During Brett's time at Norco the Cooperative doubled in size and became a market leader as a farmer owned co-op.
"We welcome Brett on board and look forward to the continued success and grwoth for our farmer-owned cooperative,” Oz Group chairman Gurmesh Singh said.
"The 2018 season is expected to be another great season with production likely to increase over last year's figures,” he said.