Oxley electorate projects eligible for funding

IDEAS REWARDED: Great ideas supporting arts and culture may be eligible for a NSW Government grant.

IDEAS REWARDED: Great ideas supporting arts and culture may be eligible for a NSW Government grant. Leigh Jensen

NEW or upgraded community facilities covering arts and culture, emergency preparedness or sport and recreation may be eligible for NSW Government Infrastructure grants.

Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey, said the next round of funding for local projects will remain open until May 21.

"I encourage local organisations to consider applying for a project that will help make a real difference to our community,” she said.

"These are funded through the Clubgrants Category 3 program which enables registered clubs to reinvest profits from gaming machine revenue to benefit local communities.

"Projects bring people together to enjoy new or improved facilities or help improve community safety in times of emergency.

Mrs Pavey said $50 million is available and many diverse projects will be funded.

Grants range from $50,000 to $200,000 for arts and culture, $10,000 to $200,000 for emergency preparedness, and $100,000 to $300,000 for sport and recreation.

For more information visit www.responsiblegambling.nsw.gov.au