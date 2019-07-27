Owners urged to padlock gates

WHILE the number of missing pets has remained steady, the way they're going missing has changed according to the Clarence Valley Animal Pound register.

"Several owners who made reports in the last few months have mentioned it was out of character for their dog or cat to wander off," a spokesperson from the pound said.

"We're also receiving reports that people are coming home and finding gates open, or that the property has extremely secured fencing but somehow the dog is gone.

"We're recommending to people that they padlock their gates. We shouldn't have to have these drastic measures, but that's what it's come to."

According to the Clarence Valley Animal Pound, 140 animals have been reported missing this year so far.

"However, those are just the ones reported missing," the spokesperson said.

"It's important to register your missing animal with Council because if they're microchipped we can put them onto the missing animal register list.

"If the pet turns up at a vet clinic or another animal pound, this will flag in the register."

WHAT TO DO IF YOUR PET GOES MISSING