This pub could be yours for $100

This entire hotel is up for grabs. Picture: Facebook @Bethungra Hotel B&B

After a tree change?

The owners of the historic Shirley Hotel in country New South Wales are practically giving it away - and it could be yours for just $100.

The hotel, located in tiny Bethungra, was bought by Robyn and Allan Cox in 2014 for $470,000.

The property is set over 8093sq m and features a 13 bedroom hotel spread over two storeys as well as a private, six-room residence for the owners.

Due to health reasons, Mr and Mrs Cox can no longer maintain the charming bed and breakfast, and are planning to find a new owner in a very novel way.

The property has 13 guest bedrooms and a private residence for the owners. Picture: Facebook

Under the Apply for my home Hotel Shirley B&B Bethungra Facebook page, the Coxs described how potential buyers could apply.

"We are giving away our home/business. We will cover the settlement costs and the stamp duty. All you have to do is fill out an application, pay $100 for a processing fee and wait," the post states.

The Shirley Hotel boasts two acres of gardens. Picture: Facebook

"We are allowing three months for applications to come in. Then a neutral party will come in to process the final stage of the application process and the successful applicant will be informed.

"We are hoping enough local interest will keep this lovely old lady in local hands if not this will ensure somebody will have a debt-free start with her. To register your interest please like my page so we can set up a link to the application process and get the ball rolling."

The property, which is used as a wedding venue as well as a bed and breakfast, was established in 1886 and is located 21 kilometres from Cootamundra.

It features a commercial grade kitchen, several bathrooms and a Federation wraparound veranda.

Speaking to Fairfax media, Mrs Cox said she had "fallen in love" with the charming pub - but that it was now time to move on.

"We bought it unseen four years ago and we had no idea what we were getting into as we thought we were just buying an old country pub," she told Fairfax.

Current owners Robyn and Allan Cox need 20,000 people to apply to cover costs. Picture: Facebook

"That's when we came to the realisation that this building is a central part of the Bethungra community and everyone has a story about it.

"It's quite an iconic building and we realised that it would be selfish to think of this as a family home."

She said a minimum of 20,000 people needed to apply in order to cover costs.

If less than that amount apply, all processing fees will be refunded.

The Shirley Hotel is used as a B&B and wedding venue. Picture: Facebook

Mrs Cox said she and her husband would cover "stamp duty and settlement costs" to give the next owners the brightest start possible.

"We absolutely love and adore the landscape and the people, so we're hoping to stay locally and keep this lovely old lady in local hands," she said.

Bethungra is home to just 414 people according to the 2011 census, and is located in the South West Slopes region of NSW.