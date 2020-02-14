Owners heart broken over pets lost in floods

Missing pets on the Coffs Coast from flooding waters.

DANGEROUS flood waters ripped through paddocks and tore down fences, leaving pet owners heart broken as they realised their beloveds aren’t where they were supposed to be.

In an attempt to bring relief to flood victims, keep an eye out for any animals who look like lost pets.

If you see any of the horses or dog listed below, call the contact number provided.

Missing horse – DD

Thoroughbred mare DD went missing from Upper Orara on Tuesday night during the floods. If sighted, call Mel on 0400926882.

Missing pony – Shadow

Shadow is a black male Shetland Pony with a greying face. He went missing in the floods on Dairyville Road, Upper Orara. If found, call Caitlin on 0422 852 334.

Missing dog – Ragga

Ragga went missing from the Ulong/Lowanna area earlier this week. If sighted, please call Sue on 0400 165 182.

Missing dog — Kiera

Kiera went missing during the floods from Glen Reagh after slipping her collar. If found, call Samantha Aird on 0413 071 785.