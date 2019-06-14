Owner's 25-year bid to develop land thwarted again

A LAND owner who has been trying to develop a stretch of coastal land north of Emerald Beach for almost 30 years has had his latest proposal thwarted.

Paul Reid owns the 29.7 hectare site between the beach and Solitary Islands Way and has pleaded his case to finally be allowed to build on the land.

"For 25-odd years I've owned that land and everything I've tried to do has come to nothing,” Mr Reid said.

"Surely someone can build on their own property, even in this country.”

He was referring to his previous attempts to build a 39-lot subdivision on the land which was rejected by Coffs Harbour City Council in March 2015.

He appealed the decision to the NSW Land and Environment Court but the court upheld the council's finding.

The most recent proposal is for a large two-storey home about 150 metres from the water and it was up for consideration at Thursday night's Coffs Harbour City Council meeting.

Karla Gillies from United Resident Group Emerald Beach addressed the council, saying that while the current proposal was for a single dwelling the concerns remained the same, such as the use of imported fill to allow for building on the low lying flood-prone land; the lack of emergency access; and the conservation significance of the land.

"No bedrock has magically appeared on this site to change the hazards posed from building on a sand dune between the ocean and a creek,” she said.

"This current proposal has done nothing to address the concerns of the Land and Environment Court.

We can't erode the precedent set - it would be regressive and shameful.”

One of the factors in the court's decision to reject the proposal was uncertainty about the site's vulnerability to coastal hazards in the face of climate change and sea level rise but Mr Reid argues his current proposal addresses this.

"We have complied with everything from the Land and Environment Court including setbacks and it's now back behind the improbable erosion level if this stuff ever happens,” Mr Reid said.