Owner of new restaurant inspired by his ‘beautiful’ mother

Mezza at the Point co-owner Andrew Seoudi offers a gastronomical Lebanese experience at the new restaurant.

MEZZA at The Point is a new restaurant open for breakfast and lunch, seven days a week, with dinner service starting this week.

Formerly The Point Bar & Restaurant, the venue was recently taken over by Andrew Seoudi and Anne Reid, bringing the traditional mezza taste to the Northern Rivers.

"We are offering the shared plate known as mezza, found in the Lebanese, Greek, Egyptian cultures, plus high-end steakes, ribs, pork belly and pastas," he said.

"It's a pretty broad menu, but at night we will focus on the mezza because people love to graze.

"I have Lebanese background, so my family, and especially my beautiful late mother, Zarife, had a massive impact in the food we offer.

"The mezza is based on the taste and traditional flavours that my mother taught me," he said.

So expect tabbouleh to taste the right way.

Mrs Reid added that another of their signature dishes will be the kofta burger, which is available in the lunch and dinner menu.

Kofta are balls of ground meat - usually beef, chicken, lamb or mutton, pork, or a mixture - mixed with spices or onions.

The restaurant also boasts its own pastry and dessert chef from Israel, who delivers baklava and other sweet delights from European and Eastern cuisine.

Walk-ins are allowed by bookings are preferable.

Formerly known as The Daiquiri Man, Mr Seoudi used to provide frozen cocktails to casinos and clubs in Melbourne, a business his son now owns.

The married couple, who moved to the area two years ago and also owns For Shaw Coffee in East Ballina, opened the new venue on September 4, offering more than a dozen of jobs.

"We are looking for more staff, front of house, dishwashers, so good people who wants to get a job, come talk to us," Mrs Reid said.

"We are the first owner operators of this venue since it was built," Mr Seoudi said

The venue will now be open from 6.30am to 11pm, for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Mezza at the Point is located at 2 Martin St, Ballina, phone 6618 1188.