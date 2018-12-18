Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A beloved family cat has found itself in a hairy situation after being stuck in a large tree for two days. Now the concerned pet owner fears it may ‘die’.
A beloved family cat has found itself in a hairy situation after being stuck in a large tree for two days. Now the concerned pet owner fears it may ‘die’.
Pets & Animals

Cat stuck in tree for two days may ‘die’

by Emily Halloran
18th Dec 2018 2:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BELOVED family cat has found itself in a hairy situation after being stuck in a large tree for two days. Now the concerned pet owner fears it may 'die'.

The Coomera resident posted a photo of the cat stuck in the tree onto a community page group seeking help.

The post reads: "My cat has been stuck up this tree for two days. He is VERY high up … I am worried he is going to die up there."

The owner wrote on the post that firefighters came out but were "unable to get access."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said they had not received a call about any animals stuck in a tree.

Dozens of concerned neighbours and locals have offered the pet owner help.

One person said to try to get the cat down by wetting it with the hose.

Others have offered help to arrange cherry pickers to help remove the cat from the tree, or to cut it down.

The Bulletin has tried to get in to contact with the owner

More to come.

animals cats family animals

Top Stories

    Time to immortalise champion jockey

    premium_icon Time to immortalise champion jockey

    News The Coffs Harbour Racing Club has the Jim Browning Members Lounge and Merv Mercer Auditorium, but we believe it's time to unveil the Zac Purton Mounting Yard.

    • 18th Dec 2018 3:05 PM
    Police warn of 'treacherous' surf as swimmer remains missing

    Police warn of 'treacherous' surf as swimmer remains missing

    News Police update media on search for missing swimmer off Coffs Coast.

    Search resumes for missing man after beach deaths

    Search resumes for missing man after beach deaths

    News Emergency services continue search for 28-year-old man.

    Two dead, one missing after beach tragedy

    Two dead, one missing after beach tragedy

    News Police, lifesavers to resume the search this morning

    Local Partners